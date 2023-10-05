close
Sensex (0.62%)
65627.41 + 401.37
Nifty (0.45%)
19524.40 + 88.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.48%)
5883.75 + 28.30
Nifty Midcap (-0.02%)
40037.70 -9.80
Nifty Bank (0.62%)
44234.90 + 270.85
Heatmap

NHPC's two hydropower plants in Sikkim affected due to flash floods

"It is also to inform that considering the emergent situation, all units of Teesta-V Power Station have been shut down," the filing said

sikkim flash flood

"It is also to inform that considering the emergent situation, all units of Teesta-V Power Station have been shut down," the filing said | Photo: X/@ANI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 1:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

State-owned NHPC's two hydro power plants in Teesta Basin in Sikkim have been affected following flash floods on Wednesday.
According to a BSE filing, the two affected projects are Teesta-V Power Station (510 MW) and Teesta-VI (500 MW), being executed by Lanco Teesta Hydro Power Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NHPC.
"It is also to inform that considering the emergent situation, all units of Teesta-V Power Station have been shut down," the filing said.
Detailed assessment of losses/ damages will be carried out after the water level recedes.

Also Read

14 dead, 102 missing in Sikkim flash flood, 3,000 tourists stranded: Govt

3,000 tourists stuck as flash floods hit Sikkim's Pegong, NH10 blocked

Sikkim flash flood: 3 NDRF teams deployed, 23 army personnel missing

Hydropower in Himalayan states restart as floods recede but more rain looms

Sikkim CM urges his Manipur counterpart to take care of Sikkimeses people

Macrotech Developers' sales bookings up 12% annually to Rs 3,530 cr in Q2

TCS to modernise unemployment claims system of US state of Georgia

Google's Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Watch 2 available for pre-orders

May restrict services to Vodafone Idea if dues unpaid: Indus Towers to Trai

Sajjan Jindal's firm, SAIC Motor to take over MG Motor India: Report

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sikkim NHPC hydropower

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHindu Marriage ActLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesCricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZGoogle Pixel 8 Series LaunchAsian Games 2023 October 05 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyMS Dhoni Sports New Hairstyle

Companies News

Softening of tomato prices brings down cost of veg, non-veg thalis in SeptRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out hereCricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZ: Toss at 1:30 PM today in Ahmedabad

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrestPM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon