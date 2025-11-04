Niva Bupa sees 50-60 bps hit on combined ratio after GST, ITC change

The standalone health insurer Niva Bupa Health Insurance expects a 50–60 basis point (bps) impact on its combined ratio due to the removal of input tax credit (ITC) after the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate revisions, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Vishwanath Mahendra said. However, changes in distributor commissions, higher business volumes, and reduced GST on medicines are expected to help mitigate the impact.

How is Niva Bupa managing the ITC impact from GST changes?

The company’s combined ratio as per the IFRS accounting method was 103 per cent at the end of H1FY26 and is