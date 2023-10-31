NLC's Rs 4,400-cr lignite-to-methanol project to be completed by March 2027

The lignite-to-methanol project of NLC India Ltd, estimated at Rs 4,394 crore, at Neyveli, in Tamil Nadu is likely to be completed by March, 2027.

The project is part of NLC's diversification plan.

NLC has traditionally been into lignite mining and setting up lignite-based power plants.

"The project is expected to complete by March-2027," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The proposed lignite-to-methanol plant is in line with the Centre's coal gasification plan, a sustainable way of utilising the fuel to meet its ambitious net-zero plans.

"The total period of the project is 42 months from the date of Letter of Award (LOA)," it added.

In October last year, NLC had floated a global tender for awarding the project through project management consultancy Engineers India Limited (EIL) for gasification block (LEPC-1) of its Lignite-to-Methanol project at Neyveli, in Tamil Nadu.