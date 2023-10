On September 21, Jatin Dalal resigned as Wipro’s chief financial officer (CFO). The company said in a statement Dalal was leaving to “pursue other career opportunities”.

Experts in the information technology (IT) sector were surprised. Dalal had spent 21 years with Wipro, India’s fourth-largest IT services company, and been its CFO for eight years. He was also on the investment committee of Wipro Ventures, the company’s $100 million strategic investment arm that focuses on startups.