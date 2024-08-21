NMDC Steel's hot rolled coil production hits 1 MT-mark within a year

Business Standard
On July 21, 2024, the company had achieved the production of 1.5 MT of hot metal from its blast furnace and produced 1 MT of liquid steel from the steel making shop (SMS) on August 11

Aug 21 2024

State-owned NMDC Steel Limited (NSL) on Wednesday announced producing 1 million tonnes of hot rolled coil (HRC) at its plant in Nagarnar, Chhattisgarh in a year's time.
NMDC Steel Ltd, an entity demerged and formed from mining firm NMDC, owns and operates the 3 million-tonne Nagar Steel Plant -- referred as India's youngest steel unit -- and has been set up with an investment of around Rs 23,000 crore.
"NSL announces a landmark achievement of its production capabilities. Today, this ultra-modern plant has successfully produced 1 MT HRC four days ahead of the first anniversary of commencement of HR coil production," the company said in a statement.
On July 21, 2024, the company had achieved the production of 1.5 MT of hot metal from its blast furnace and produced 1 MT of liquid steel from the steel making shop (SMS) on August 11.
Both milestones were reached in less than a year from the commencement of production, the company said.
The company's CMD Amitava Mukherjee said, "Achieving 1 MnT of Hot Rolled Coil (HRC) ahead of schedule is a testament to the dedication, expertise, and hard work of our entire dedicated team. This achievement not only sets a new standard within the PSU sector, but also stand strong against industry benchmarks. We remain focused on sustaining this momentum and continuing to lead with quality and efficiency.

