Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / ICICI Securities pays Rs 69.82 lakh to Sebi, set to delist from markets

ICICI Securities pays Rs 69.82 lakh to Sebi, set to delist from markets

ICICI Securities resolves Sebi case with Rs 69.82 lakh settlement, concurrently gains NCLT approval for delisting despite some objections from minority shareholders

ICICI

Photo: Bloomberg

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 2:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

ICICI Securities has paid Rs 69.82 lakh to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to settle a case related to alleged violations of regulatory norms. This development was disclosed by the company in a regulatory filing, where it noted that the case pertained to the inspection of its books and records concerning its merchant banking activities. The securities is also moving ahead with its plans to delist from the stock market.

The observations from Sebi were primarily focused on the due diligence process that ICICI Securities was required to follow as a merchant banker. In response, the company submitted a settlement application under Sebi 's settlement regulations to avoid prolonged legal proceedings following the market regulator's show-cause notice.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On August 20, 2024, Sebi issued a settlement order, officially closing the matter upon receipt of the settlement payment from ICICI Securities.

ICICI Securities to delist from stock exchange


In related news, ICICI Securities is also moving forward with its plan to delist from stock exchanges. The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has granted approval for the company’s delisting proposal, rejecting objections raised by minority shareholders.

The NCLT’s decision, delivered on Wednesday, also dismissed objections from minority shareholders, including Quantum Mutual Fund and individual investor Manu Rishi Gupta, who held 0.08 per cent and 0.002 per cent of shares in ICICI Securities, respectively. Despite their opposition, the Scheme of Arrangement was supported by 93.8 per cent of ICICI Securities' equity shareholders.

Under the approved Scheme of Arrangement, shareholders of ICICI Securities will receive 67 shares of ICICI Bank for every 100 shares they hold. This delisting move is part of a broader strategy to integrate ICICI Securities more closely with its parent company, ICICI Bank. Following the delisting, ICICI Securities will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of ICICI Bank.

More From This Section

Decathlon

Decathlon to invest 100 mn euros in India in 5 years to expand retail, mfg

Larsen & Toubro

Larsen & Toubro bags 'large' order for infra development in Maharashtra

amul, amul dairy, amul ice cream

Amul strongest food brand in the world in 2024: Brand Finance report

COAL

Reliance to invest over Rs 1,000 cr in Sohagpur CBM to boost gas output

Ducati Streetfighter V4 S

YEIDA offers 200 acres to Ducati for India's first motorcycle race track


ICICI Securities, promoted by ICICI Bank, is one of India’s leading retail-focused equity franchises and a key player in the distribution of financial products and investment banking services. The company’s delisting is expected to enhance its operational alignment with ICICI Bank, further strengthening its market position.
 

Also Read

Stock broker

Broking shares rally; Angel, IIFL, ICICI Securities, MOFSL surge up to 18%

IPO

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals sets IPO price band at Rs 646-679 per share

IPO

Luxury furniture brand Stanley Lifestyles IPO subscribed over 96 times

ICICI Bank

Mkt regulator Sebi's warning to ICICI Bank over ICICI Securities delisting

ICICI Bank

Sebi warns ICICI Bank over investor outreach for ICICI Securities delisting

Topics : SEBI ICICI Securities ICICI Bank Securities and Exchange Board of India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 2:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon