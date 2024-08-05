IndiGo to offer business class on 12 routes, tickets start at Rs 18000

Budget airline IndiGo wants to capitalise on premium fliers too. India's top airline will introduce business class seats from mid-November on twelve domestic routes, marking the no-frills carrier's departure from an all-economy cabin.

IndiGo is looking to tap a growing number of premium flyers at a time when rising incomes have propelled many urban Indians to splurge on expensive cars and luxury apartments.

The carrier will open business class booking from August 6 for travel from 14 November and fares start at Rs 18,018. IndiGo will also launch "Bluchip' loyalty program, which will start around September.

The airline will launch its business class tickets on 12 routes, starting with Delhi-Mumbai. It will also serve the cities of Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad within a year after the initial launch.

Passengers will be served "specially curated" meals by hotelier Oberoi. IndiGo's business class seats are navy blue with a more plush feel and an adjustable headrest, according to a video presentation made by the company during the event.

IndiGo's business class foray is the latest in a string of strategy pivots, from launching in-flight entertainment on a mobile app, to a bet on under-penetrated long-haul travel through its first-ever widebody jet order.

"Considering India's soaring economy and the evolving aspirations of our customers, it's a very natural moment to move in that direction," CEO Pieter Elbers said at a company event.

The airline is adding international destinations and is a customer of Airbus' A321 XLR aircraft that can fly directly from India to western Europe.





Key features of the new seats include:

Spacious design: The R5 seat offers ample legroom with a pitch of 38 inches.

The R5 seat offers ample legroom with a pitch of 38 inches. Flexible tray table: The two-part tray table can be kept open even when the passenger is standing up, allowing for continued work or device usage.

The two-part tray table can be kept open even when the passenger is standing up, allowing for continued work or device usage. Storage options: Multiple storage compartments provide space for personal belongings.

Multiple storage compartments provide space for personal belongings. Charging facilities: In-seat charging points will be available for electronic devices. These improvements aim to elevate the overall travel experience for IndiGo passengers and position the airline as a more competitive player in the domestic market. The IndiGo business class seat will be from Recaro - which already is a seat supplier to IndiGo.