Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

IndiGo to keep flying high: Analysts see up to 34% upside; UBS says 'Buy'

UBS in a note on the company said that it expects Indigo's market share gains in international travel to continue, further aided by A321 XLRs and A350s in the medium to long term

Indigo

Shivam Tyagi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 11:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Zurich based, global investment banking firm, UBS raised its target price for Indigo to Rs 5,400 from Rs 4,000, while maintaining a 'Buy' rating on long-term macro prospects along with various demand and supply tailwinds. 

UBS in a note on the company said that it expects Indigo's market share gains in international travel to continue, further aided by A321 XLRs and A350s in the medium to long term.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We remain constructive on Indigo's medium-term profitability driven by a highly favourable industry structure. We expect Indigo to generate a 13 per cent Ebitda CAGR over FY24-27E with upside risks. However, a short-term profit impact on sudden significant rise in supply, seasonality or sharp fuel price increases cannot be ruled out; any associated dip remains an ideal buying opportunity, in our view,” Pramod Kumar, Nikunj Mandowara and Aditya Chandrasekar of UBS wrote in a recent report.

However, the investment banking company expects the domestic aviation giant's Q1FY25 profitability to be impacted considering the sharp rise in Air India/Vistara's near-term capacity, and expects a weaker Q2 on seasonality. 

Indigo, the only moneymaker

According to analysts, apart from rising GDP per capita the Indian aviation sector is also seeing multiple structural tailwinds with strong growth in airport infrastructure, growing demand beyond tier-1 cities, govt's focus in making India an export travel hub; and significant time savings supporting the shift from railways. 

That said, in the Indian flying pack, Indigo is the only airline making money, said analysts at dometic brokerage firm, Kotak Institutional Equities. Other Indian airlines have been struggling to make profits due to higher capital expenditure and less return on investment. 

More From This Section

NSE, BSE, Indian stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 300 points, Nifty holds 24,100; Media stocks rally up to 6%

JPMorgan, JP Morgan bank india

Indian govt bond yields marginally higher tracking US Treasury moves

Premiumbuy, sell, stocks, share

Are chemical & fertiliser shares ready for fresh rally? Key levels here

Airtel, Bharti Airtel

Nomura raises Bharti Airtel target price post tariff hike, sees 14% upside

Stock market, Asian stock market

Asia stocks stutter as investors ponder US rates outlook, euro gains


Most airlines beyond Indigo have large capital employed, on which they need to earn a return and are not making money at current fares. In our assessment, airlines have no option but to raise fares over time. Airlines will have to address concerns about the brunt of the price inflation being borne by fliers flying closer to the travel date, analysts said. KIE gave Indigo a 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 5,700 per share. 

Further, UBS stated Indigo's cost structure is best in class; it was the only airline to post positive Ebitda in FY23 with 1,700-2,800 basis points higher margins than peers. 

In FY24, Indigo posted a record profit after tax of Rs 9,000 crore, while Air Indiaposted losses of Rs7,000 crore. UBS therefore sees strong pricing power for Indigo. Despite near-term cost inflation, it sees multiple margin tailwinds over the medium term including fall in crude prices, shift to more fuel-efficient airplanes and fall in aircraft on ground.

The share price of the company zoomed 1.32 per cent at Rs 4,283 per share intraday. At 11:28 AM; the stock of the company was trading 0.18 per cent higher at Rs 4,235.35 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up by 0.35 per cent at 79,312

Also Read

Pharma Sector, Pharma Companies

Orchid Pharma rises 4% on deal with Cipla to roll out new UTI drug in India

Bharat Electronics

BEL stock surges on Rs 3,172 crore-order win from Armoured Vehicles Nigam

PremiumSensex, Nifty, stock brokers

This PSU shipbuilding stock has zoomed 100% in less than one month

Cochin Shipyard

Cochin Shipyard rallies over 4% after unit bags order worth Rs 1,100 crore

JK Tyres

Tyre stocks in focus; JK Tyre, Ceat, TVS, Goodyear rally up to 12%

Topics : Buzzing stocks Aviation IndiGo IndiGo shares UBS Bank Markets Sensex Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon