close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

NTPC, IOC try 'ITC diversification strategy' to craft plans for clean fuels

Like tobacco major, the state-owned power generator and fuel retailer are seeking to transition from toxic fossil fuel businesses to green energy but rely on those margins to grow these new ventures

S Dinakar
Energy, fuel, natural gas
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

6 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 4:24 PM IST
Follow Us
What do ITC, India’s biggest tobacco company, NTPC, India’s biggest power generator, and IOC, the country’s biggest crude oil refiner, have in common? Besides the abbreviated names, all three companies sell products that are considered toxic for human health. All three are also trying to transition from these businesses. In fact, NTPC and IOC are plucking leaves out of ITC’s diversification strategy to craft plans for clean fuels.
ITC realised the societal and regulatory implications of its core cigarette business decades ago, and entered hotels, retail, and the fast-moving consumer goods sector, all of which are relatively low-margin, high-investment business with lower entry barriers for competition, compared to selling a licensed product such as cigarette. So, ITC still makes most of its profits from brands like Classic, Wills and Gold Flake.
Two decades later, NTPC and IOC are trying something similar after their fos
Or

Also Read

ITC rally has more legs on FMCG biz scale up, high cigarette vols: Analysts

NTPC, Reliance, Adani top green hydrogen plays to bet on, say analysts

We have set a target of 60GW of renewable by 2032: NTPC Green's Bhargava

Eye on growth post-pandemic, ITC to invest Rs 3,000 crore annually in India

India unveils Rs 2.2 trillion plan to upgrade grid for clean power

Mother Dairy cuts MRP of Dhara cooking oils by Rs 15-20 per litre

Allen Career Institute appoints Nitin Kukreja as chief executive officer

Indian Energy Exchange trade volume grows 6% to 7,928 mn units in Apr

Cognizant announces $400 mn plan to simplify operations in 2 years

Need more rational airfares in country, says SpiceJet CEO Ajay Singh

Topics : Clean fuel NTPC IOC Green energy

First Published: May 04 2023 | 4:24 PM IST

Latest News

View More

OYO to double Char Dham Yatra hotels this year to meet increased demand

hotels
2 min read
Premium

NTPC, IOC try 'ITC diversification strategy' to craft plans for clean fuels

Energy, fuel, natural gas
6 min read

Mother Dairy cuts MRP of Dhara cooking oils by Rs 15-20 per litre

Dhara cooking oil
3 min read

Allen Career Institute appoints Nitin Kukreja as chief executive officer

mergers
1 min read

Adani Enterprises Q4 results: Net profit rises 137.5% to Rs 722 crore

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Titan Q4 net profit up 50% to Rs 734 crore, dividend of Rs 10 declared

Titan
2 min read

Pratt & Whitney's engine woes cost Go Air 47 years worth of flying time

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read
Premium

Go First losses exceed combined profit of listed Wadia group firms

flights, aircraft, airlines, passengers, aviation
3 min read
Premium

After Ola, three others to repay customers for 'off-board charger'

Electric vehicles
5 min read
Premium

Merge, acquire, survive: Startups on consolidation route as funding slows

startups, funding, business
3 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon