Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Ola cabs pulls the plug on international business amid 'rising competition'

The company has begun notifying users about the impending closure, with operations in Australia scheduled to halt from April 12

ola

Photo: Reuters

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cab-aggregator Ola has decided to cease its international operations in countries such as the UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

The ride hailing major pulled the plug on its foreign business due to what it said rising competition, increased government push for fleet electrification, and the company’s strategic focus on the Indian market, several media outlets reported.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The company has begun notifying users about the impending closure, with operations in Australia scheduled to halt from April 12. Ola had initially expanded into Australia and New Zealand in 2018.

ANI Technologies, the parent firm of the Ola brand, disclosed a reduction in its consolidated net loss of the cab business to Rs 772.25 crore in FY23, compared to Rs 1,522.33 crore in FY22, according to regulatory filings. While the total revenue for FY23 surged by 58 per cent to Rs 2,135 crore, the overall loss narrowed by 65 per cent to Rs 1,082 crore.

In January, Ola had announced the appointment of former Unilever executive Hemant Bakshi as its new CEO for the ride-hailing business.

The move comes months after the company outlined its plans to focus on premium services to drive monetisation and to transition its fleet towards electrification, particularly in the two-wheeler segment, utilising its own vehicles to expand market penetration.

Additionally, it was reported by Economic Times on Tuesday that both Ola and Uber have introduced subscription-based plans for auto-rickshaw drivers on their platforms, mirroring the model utilised by competitors Namma Yatri and Rapido, instead of levying booking fees or commissions.

Also Read

Uber way behind Ola in India: Bhavish Aggarwal responds to Khosrowshahi

Bhavish Aggarwal set to offload 3.48% stake as part of Ola Electric's IPO

India vs Australia T20s full schedule, squads, match timing, live streaming

India vs Australia final: Odd similarities between 2 World Cup grand finale

Byju's shuts down offices across India amid cash crunch; implements WFH

RIL-Disney propels Q1 M&A activity to nearly two-year high: Report

Ajmera Realty & Infra's FY24 sales booking rises 21% to Rs 1,017 crore

Adani Green in talks to raise $400 mn in offshore loan for upcoming project

Merck India appoints Dhananjay Singh as MD of its Life Science unit

Bain Capital raises $429 mn with Axis Bank stake sale; sells 33.4 mn shares

Topics : BS Web Reports Ola in UK Ola in New Zealand Ola app Ola electric vehicles

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveHinduja GroupGoogle Find My DeviceLok Sabha Election LiveChhattisgarh Liquor ScamIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon