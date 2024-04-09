The company's sales booking in value terms more than doubled to Rs 287 crore in the latest March quarter from Rs 140 crore in the year-ago period.

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd on Tuesday reported a 21 per cent annual growth in its sales booking to Rs 1,017 crore during the last financial year, helped by strong housing demand.

Its sales booking stood at Rs 842 crore in the year-ago period.

In a regulatory filing, the Mumbai-based firm said that the sales booking in carpet area rose 28 per cent to 4,72,751 square feet during 2023-24 fiscal from 3,70,219 square feet in the previous year.

"We have achieved our highest ever pre-sales figures, totalling Rs 1,017 crore, in alignment with our stated guidance. The company's relentless efforts have yielded remarkable results across aggressive acquisitions, business development endeavours, and execution strategies, underscoring excellence in every aspect of our operations," Dhaval Ajmera, Director at Ajmera Realty & Infra India, said.

During the fourth quarter of 2023-24 fiscal, the company's sales booking rose 63 per cent to 1,12,931 square feet from 69,209 square feet in the year-ago period.

