Friday, March 21, 2025 | 12:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Ola Electric addresses sales discrepancies, vows to clear backlog

Ola Electric addresses sales discrepancies, vows to clear backlog

The company's clarification came amid sales figure mismatch, consumer complaints

Ola Electric, OLA

The company has also received notices in four states related to trade certificates (Photo: Shutterstock)

Puja Das New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ola Electric on Friday said its sales were strong and asserted that the company remained focused on clearing all backlog by the end of March, amid discrepancies in actual and declared sales data for February on the government's Vahan portal.
 
The company earlier announced that it sold 25,000 electric scooters last month. However, according to data on the Vahan portal, at the end of February and as of March 17, it had registered only 8,651 scooters.
 
“Our sales remain strong, and the temporary backlog in February was due to ongoing negotiations with our vendors responsible for vehicle registrations. This backlog is being rapidly cleared, with daily registrations exceeding 50 per cent of our three-month daily sales average. About 40 per cent of the February backlog has already been cleared, and the remaining will be fully resolved by the end of March 2025,” the company said.
 
 
As of March 21, the February sales figure on the Vahan portal was 8,652 units. According to the Motor Vehicle Act, vehicles need to be registered with the transport department of the states concerned within seven days of being retailed. The Central government’s Vahan portal records all registered vehicles, which forms the basis for capturing retail sales data.
 
This is a straightforward case of a temporary registration backlog, yet certain media outlets and vested interests have deliberately misrepresented it as a regulatory issue through misinformation and smear campaigns. This intensified after we discontinued contracts with two nationwide vendors managing our registration process as part of our strategy to streamline operations and drive profitability. Since then, a coordinated effort has been made to create confusion and trigger unnecessary scrutiny, it said in a statement.

Also Read

Ola Electric takes the S1 Portfolio to the ‘Next Level' with Gen 3

Ola Electric shares surge 5% after reassuring investors on 'strong' sales

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric denies regulatory issues, attributes low sales to backlog

Ola Electric, OLA

Govt directs ARAI to investigate Ola Electric's sales mismatch, complaints

Ola Electric

Ola Electric zooms 16% after hitting record low for a second straight day

PremiumOla Electric, electric bike, electric vehicles, Ola, EV

Missing the spark: Will Ola Electric's bike accelerate EV adoption?

 
“Our focus remains on resolving the backlog efficiently and continuing to serve our customers with transparency and reliability,” it added.
 
The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on March 11 and 18 wrote to Ola Electric, seeking clarification on data discrepancies in their actual sales and declared sales on the Vahan portal, but the company has not responded to the ministry yet.
 
An executive at Ola Electric told Business Standard on Thursday that the company is in the process of responding to it and plans to reply to the MHI soon.
 
The company has also received notices in four states related to trade certificates for a few of its stores in these states. In a disclosure to the National Stock Exchange on March 21, the company said it is in the process of responding to it as well.
 
When the ministries asked the company if it was aware of any information that had not been announced to the exchanges that could explain the movement in the trading, Ola Electric, in its written clarification, said that the company was not aware of any such information.
 
“Additionally, we would like to submit that all material events and information, as mandated under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) have been duly disclosed to the stock exchanges,” Ola Electric said.
 
It further confirmed that the article had no material impact on the company.

More From This Section

Jio Financial Services

Jio Finance looks to postpone debt offering to FY26 amid elevated yields

Adani Group

Adani Group defends key projects amid alleged environmental law violations

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

Reliance acquires Nauyaan Tradings, eyes majority stake in shipyard arm

Rosneft

Unable to repatriate earnings, Rosneft looks for an exit from Nayara Energy

PremiumWazirX

WazirX parent verifies platform assets, liabilities before creditor voting

Topics : Ola Electric Mobility Ola electric vehicles Ola electric mass mobility

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Latest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyJEE Mains City SlipIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon