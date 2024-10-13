Ola Electric's BOSS sale under regulatory lens: What are ARAI's concerns?

In a fresh regulatory action against Ola Electric, the country’s largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer, the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) has raised new concerns over the company’s recent pricing practices.

In an October 8 email to the Bhavish Aggarwal-led company, the association flagged Ola’s failure to inform it about a price reduction for its S1 X 2 kWh model before the launch of the ‘BOSS’ sale. This oversight could affect the model’s eligibility for a government subsidy under the PM Electric DRIVE Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) scheme.

ARAI is an automotive testing agency under the