OMC inks pact with Hindalco to supply raw minerals to alumina refinery

Funding to Indian fintechs up 68% to $436 million in Q3CY23: Tracxn

PGIM India AMC launches AIF, targets to collect Rs 1,000 cr in FY24

Coffee Day Enterprises registers total default over Rs 433 cr in Jul-Sep

As firms go on hiring freeze, freshers looking for jobs hit record-high

Macro uncertainties may keep IT hiring in slow lane this fiscal year

Freshers face challenge to get jobs due to those who graduated last year

Delhi, Mumbai lead in hiring by companies; southern city third: Report

Staffing, IT software industries show highest demand for freshers in India

India’s leading electric vehicle maker, Tata Motors, aims to have 25 per cent of its shop-floor workforce as women in the future. Concurrently, the company is focusing on reskilling and

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com