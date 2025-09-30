Ozempic gets CDSCO approval, Novo Nordisk set for India launch soon

The race for a piece of India’s growing obesity market is set to intensify with the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) granting Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk market approval for its blockbuster diabetes drug Ozempic.

The approval for the injectable semaglutide-based solution was accorded on September 26, 2025, according to CDSCO’s website. While no launch timeline has been given, people in the know told Business Standard the drug is expected to be introduced soon.

Experts suggest that Ozempic’s entry will boost India’s anti-obesity market, estimated at Rs 752 crore. Of this, semaglutide accounts for Rs 426 crore worth of sales.