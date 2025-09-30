Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 06:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Ozempic gets CDSCO approval, Novo Nordisk set for India launch soon

Ozempic gets CDSCO approval, Novo Nordisk set for India launch soon

Novo Nordisk has received CDSCO approval for its blockbuster drug Ozempic, completing its semaglutide portfolio in India as the obesity-treatment market expands rapidly

fat loss
premium

Experts suggest that Ozempic’s entry will boost India’s anti-obesity market, estimated at Rs 752 crore. Of this, semaglutide accounts for Rs 426 crore worth of sales. | (Photo: AdobeStock)

Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 6:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The race for a piece of India’s growing obesity market is set to intensify with the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) granting Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk market approval for its blockbuster diabetes drug Ozempic.
 
The approval for the injectable semaglutide-based solution was accorded on September 26, 2025, according to CDSCO’s website. While no launch timeline has been given, people in the know told Business Standard the drug is expected to be introduced soon.
 
Experts suggest that Ozempic’s entry will boost India’s anti-obesity market, estimated at Rs 752 crore. Of this, semaglutide accounts for Rs 426 crore worth of sales.
Topics : CDSCO childhood obesity drugs
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon