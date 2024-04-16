Paytm denies deferral of approval or penalties on subsidiary PPSL

Fintech major Paytm on Tuesday denied media reports stating that the company had not received any communication regarding the deferral of its subsidiary Paytm Payment Services Limited's (PPSL) licence application and penalties associated with the company.

The clarification comes after reports suggested that the government has deferred the approval of Paytm’s Rs 50 crore investment in PPSL due to concerns about Chinese shareholding in the parent company.

PPSL is a wholly owned subsidiary of One97 Communications (OCL) operating brand Paytm.

“To clarify, the investment of INR 500 million (Rs 50 crore) was made from OCL’s existing cash reserves and no Chinese capital was raised by OCL after the introduction of Press Note 3 of 2020. Further to add, the INR 500 million (Rs 50 crore) was the capital required to comply with the Reserve Bank of India’s minimum net worth rules and fund the cash requirements of PPSL,” the company said in a blog post.





The company added that investor Ant Financial did not have any board representation or special rights.

“Paytm, an Indian company founded by an Indian citizen, with our Founder Chief Executive Officer as the largest shareholder and sole Significant Beneficial Owner of OCL, underscores its commitment to indigenous entrepreneurship and innovation. All Key Managerial Personnel and Board members of OCL are of Indian origin, with Antfin having no board representation or special rights,” it said.

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma is the single largest shareholder of OCL with an aggregate shareholding of 19.4 per cent, including shares held by his wholly owned companies.

Ant Financial, in August last year, had pared down its stake in OCL to 9.88 per cent.

PPSL had previously applied for an online Payment Aggregator (PA) licence for online merchants.

“The ongoing application process has seen us promptly provide the requested information, with no indication of rejection or penalties involved,” the company said.

The company said the formation of PPSL, transfer of online payments business from OCL to PPSL, and investment of capital in PPSL was required by the Reserve Bank of India’s guidelines, which mandated that the PA business should be housed in an independent legal entity.