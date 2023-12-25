Sensex (    %)
                        
Paytm looks to rationalise employee costs by revising hiring strategy

The company, said to be exploring different ways to save on employee costs, has laid off a few employees for 'poor performance'

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 7:44 PM IST

Changes in its business due to changes in regulatory stance and adoption of artificial intelligence have led fintech major Paytm to rationalise its employee cost structure. This includes revising its hiring strategy, focus on contract employees, and a stricter performance appraisal.

Sources close to the development told Business Standard that the company is exploring different ways to save on its employee costs and has laid off a few employees for 'poor performance'.
"We will see a similar development till the end of March '24. This is when a few more employees will resign after the appraisal process. However, the replacement would be hired at a lower salary band and not at the same wage as the employee who resigned. This way, the company saves on costs," a source in the know shared.

The person added that employees in roles who do not directly contribute towards the company's revenue-generating verticals, such as support functions and marketing, among others, are likely to be affected.

Meanwhile, without disclosing the number of employees impacted by lay-offs, the Noida-based company confirmed a reduction in its headcount.

"We are transforming our operations with AI-powered automation to drive efficiency, eliminating repetitive tasks and roles to drive efficiency across growth and costs, resulting in a slight reduction in our workforce in operations and marketing over a period of time. We will be able to save 10-15 per cent in employee costs as AI has delivered more than we expected it to," Paytm said in a statement.

The fintech firm's employee costs have increased over the past two quarters.

It spent Rs 807 crore in the second quarter of Financial Year 2024 (Q2FY24), up from Rs 730 crore in Q1FY24, data available in the company's regulatory filings show. This amount excludes Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs).

Meanwhile, the company is looking to add nearly 15,000 contract salespeople to expand its merchant network. The number of sales employees in the company has increased from 28,000 in Q4FY23 to 35,000 in Q2FY24.

"Our core business of payment may see manpower increase by 15,000 more in the coming year. In this, Insurance and Wealth will be a logical expansion of our platform, in continuation of our focus on the existing businesses. Having shown the strength of our distribution-based business model in loan distribution, we are expanding the same to focus on new businesses to drive scale," Paytm said.

Earlier this month, the company announced its plans to reduce the disbursement of small-ticket size loans, specifically those less than Rs 50,000, in the wake of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) tightening norms for unsecured personal loans.

The company said that this adjustment will result in a roughly 50 per cent decline in these disbursements, also known as postpaid loans. The company had said it would shift its focus to disbursing higher-ticket personal and merchant loans to lower-risk and highly credit-worthy customers.

On similar lines, the company has seen a steady increase in the headcount of sales employees. In Q2FY24, the company had over 35,000 sales employees, up from 30,148 in Q1FY24.

Last year, the RBI placed an embargo on Paytm to onboard new merchants. It has yet to receive a nod from the regulator despite others in the segment, such as Razorpay, Cashfree Payments, Enkash, and Google Pay, being approved to onboard new merchants.

"Developments such as the decision to reduce postpaid loans and a pause on onboarding new merchants are unlikely to have affected the company's decision to fire employees. The lay-offs have been happening since the past few months, whereas the former development occurred recently," a person said.


-Focus on AI-powered automation, will save 10-15 per cent in employee costs

--May offer reduced salaries for replacements of resigning employees in future

--Employee costs (excluding ESOPs) have increased, up from Rs 730 crore in Q1FY24 to Rs 807 crore in Q2FY24

--Aims to add another 15,000 sales employees, current headcount pegged at over 35,000

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 7:37 PM IST

