Home / Companies / News / Pfizer may move outside manufacturing plants to US: CEO amid tariff threats

Pfizer may move outside manufacturing plants to US: CEO amid tariff threats

The US president has imposed a 10 per cent tariff across all Chinese imports into the US and proposed a 25 per cent levy on most goods from Mexico and Canada

Pfizer

Last month, President Trump tasked his economics team with devising plans for reciprocal tariffs on every country that taxes US imports. | Photo: Reuters

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 10:12 PM IST

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said on Monday the drugmaker might move overseas manufacturing to its existing plants in the US, if required, as the Donald Trump administration threatens numerous tariffs on imported goods. 
"We have all the capabilities here and the manufacturing sites are operating in good capacity right now. If something happens, we will try to mitigate by transferring from manufacturing sites outside to manufacturing sites here." Bourla said at the TD Cowen healthcare conference. 
Last month, President Trump tasked his economics team with devising plans for reciprocal tariffs on every country that taxes US imports. The US president has imposed a 10 per cent tariff across all Chinese imports into the US and proposed a 25 per cent levy on most goods from Mexico and Canada.     
First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 10:12 PM IST

