Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Pharma major Glenmark gets USFDA nod for generic ophthalmic solution

The final approval by the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) is for brimonidine tartrate and timolol maleate ophthalmic solution of strength 0.2%/0.5%

Eyedrop, pharma

Photo: Bloomberg (Representative Image)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 10:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Friday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for its generic brimonidine tartrate and timolol maleate ophthalmic solution indicated in the treatment increased pressure in the eye caused by glaucoma or other conditions.
The final approval by the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) is for brimonidine tartrate and timolol maleate ophthalmic solution of strength 0.2 per cent/0.5 per cent, Glenmark said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The company's brimonidine tartrate and timolol maleate ophthalmic solution, 0.2 per cent/0.5 per cent has been determined by the USFDA to be bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to Combigan ophthalmic solution, 0.2 per cent/0.5 per cent of AbbVie, Inc, it added.
The solution will be distributed in the US by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA, it added.
Combigan ophthalmic solution, 0.2 per cent/0.5 per cent achieved annual sales of approximately USD 290 million, the company said citing IQVIATM sales data for the 12-month period ended March 2024.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : pharmaceutical firms Pharma industry USFDA Indian pharma companies Pharma sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 17 2024 | 10:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySunil Chhetri RetirementDixon Technologies Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon