PhonePe links 2 lakh Rupay credit cards to UPI, says it is first to do it

PhonePe aims to offer a comprehensive suite of solutions for Rupay Credit on UPI in partnership with NPCI to popularize its usage among customers and merchants alike. The company has already enabled the acceptance of Rupay Credit Cards on UPI across 12 million merchant outlets in the country, achieving the highest merchant penetration in the ecosystem. This widespread acceptance has ensured that customers have ample opportunities to utilize their Rupay credit cards for transactions through UPI.

Walmart-owned PhonePe said it has become the first digital payments app to successfully enable the linkage of two lakh Rupay credit cards to the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). In addition, PhonePe has also processed a Total Payment Value (TPV) of Rs.150 crore via Rupay Credit on UPI.