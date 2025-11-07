Friday, November 07, 2025 | 07:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Piramal Finance hits ₹30,000 cr market cap on debut after PEL merger

Shares of Piramal Finance, which debuted on BSE after its merger with PEL, hit the upper circuit at Rs 1,333.45, valuing the NBFC at over Rs 30,000 crore

Piramal Finance is classified as an upper-layer NBFC. Its assets under management (AUM) have grown from Rs 49,000 crore in FY21 to Rs 91,477 crore in Q2FY26. The retail portfolio now accounts for over 82 per cent of the total AUM.

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 7:53 PM IST

Non-banking financial company (NBFC) Piramal Finance, which listed on stock exchanges on Friday, achieved a market capitalisation of around Rs 30,000 crore. The listing followed the merger of Piramal Enterprises Limited (PEL) with its wholly owned subsidiary, Piramal Finance Limited, creating a unified, retail-focused technology-led NBFC. PEL shares were delisted in October.
 
