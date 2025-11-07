Piramal Finance hits ₹30,000 cr market cap on debut after PEL merger

Non-banking financial company (NBFC) Piramal Finance, which listed on stock exchanges on Friday, achieved a market capitalisation of around Rs 30,000 crore. The listing followed the merger of Piramal Enterprises Limited (PEL) with its wholly owned subsidiary, Piramal Finance Limited, creating a unified, retail-focused technology-led NBFC. PEL shares were delisted in October.
The shares opened at Rs 1,260 on the BSE and quickly rose 5 per cent to hit the upper circuit at Rs 1,333.45 apiece, closing at the same level. At the close of trade, the company’s market capitalisation stood at Rs