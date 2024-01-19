Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated Boeing's new global engineering and technology centre campus near here.

Built at a cost of Rs 1,600 crore, the 43-acre state-of-the-art Boeing India Engineering and Technology Centre (BIETC) campus is the plane-maker's largest such investment outside the US.

The campus at Hightech Defence and Aerospace Park in Devanahalli on the city outskirts will become a cornerstone for partnerships with the vibrant startups, private and government ecosystem in India, and will help develop next-generation products and services for the global aerospace and defence industry, according to official sources.