Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

PM Modi inaugurates Boeing's global engineering and tech centre campus

Built at a cost of Rs 1,600 crore, the 43-acre state-of-the-art Boeing India Engineering and Technology Centre (BIETC) campus is the plane-maker's largest such investment outside the US

PM Modi

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2024 | 3:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated Boeing's new global engineering and technology centre campus near here.
Built at a cost of Rs 1,600 crore, the 43-acre state-of-the-art Boeing India Engineering and Technology Centre (BIETC) campus is the plane-maker's largest such investment outside the US.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The campus at Hightech Defence and Aerospace Park in Devanahalli on the city outskirts will become a cornerstone for partnerships with the vibrant startups, private and government ecosystem in India, and will help develop next-generation products and services for the global aerospace and defence industry, according to official sources.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Delhi fog: Air India flyers can reschedule flights to and from IGI Airport

Growth fundamentals of aviation sector strong, no slowdown: Boeing India

No adverse findings in Boeing 737 Max planes, says Akasa post-inspection

What to know about Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 whose door blew off?

Boeing questioned again about 737 Max plane after window, fuselage blowout

Supreme Industries Q3 results: Profit rises 22% to Rs 256.17 crore

Dairy firm Hatsun Agro's Q3 profit rises 24%, slowest in three quarters

Real estate firm Puravankara says plans expansion in West, South India

PepsiCo India appoints marketing chief Jagrut Kotecha as new CEO

Hyundai completes Talegaon plant acquisition, to invest Rs 6,000 cr in Maha

Topics : Narendra Modi Boeing Technology Aviation flights

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 3:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEICSI CSEET Results 2024 NiftyICC Under 19 World Cup 2024Ram Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon