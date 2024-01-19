Real estate firm Puravankara says plans expansion in West, South India

The larger development, called Purva Soukhyam, will have more than 2,200 plots of 600 square feet (sq ft) to 5,000 sq.ft.

Real estate company Puravankara said it is focused on South and West India for expansion and it has projects lined up in Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Kochi and Pune.

“On an overall basis, between 40-50 per cent of our business comes from the West, while the Southern markets are going to continue to occupy the rest of the business. As overall business is expected to grow, we will continue to see market share growth both in South and West,” said Abhishek Kapoor, group chief executive officer of Puravankara.

Puravankara did business of Rs 3,100 crore in Financial Year 2022-23 (FY23) and grew to Rs 3,957 crore in the first nine months of FY24. “With the last quarter being left, we are going to continue to push the sales. We have seen 89 per cent growth in the first nine months,” said Kapoor. This is compared to a 10 per cent growth in business by the real estate industry.

Purva Land, the plotted development unit of the company, has launched a new wellness-themed development project in Guduvancheri, Chennai. The project is part of a 120-acre development work, which will be Purva Land’s largest project in the city.

The larger development, called Purva Soukhyam, will have more than 2,200 plots of 600 square feet (sq ft) to 5,000 sq.ft. and more than 35 amenities for the community. At least 80 per cent of the plots are in the range of 800 sq. ft. to 1,800 sq. ft.

“Purva Soukhyam is designed to provide residents with a comfortable and balanced lifestyle and marks a paradigm shift in the plotted development space in Chennai. With its comprehensive wellness-focused amenities and facilities, sustainable design, and integration with nature, this project will offer a serene and healthy living environment to enhance the quality of life for its residents,” Kapoor said.

Purva Soukhyam will feature health and fitness programmes, yoga and meditation classes, spa services, nutritional counselling, sports courts, and swimming pools.