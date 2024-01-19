PepsiCo India appoints marketing chief Jagrut Kotecha as new CEO

PepsiCo India on Friday appointed Jagrut Kotecha as its chief executive officer (CEO), saying he will take over from Ahmed El Sheikh, who held the position for seven years.

Kotecha is the company’s chief marketing officer in Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA). He will assume the CEO’s role in March 2024. Sheikh will become the CEO for the Middle East business unit.

"This leadership change, reflecting PepsiCo's dynamic and forward-thinking global approach, has been meticulously planned and was communicated to the India office employees yesterday as part of a series of leadership changes across AMESA," said a company press release.

"Having been part of the PepsiCo family for the past 30 years, I have witnessed firsthand the unwavering commitment of PepsiCo India to excellence and innovation. I am excited to drive forward our mission, ensuring continued success and growth in the Indian market," said Kotecha.

"India remains a pivotal market for PepsiCo, playing a crucial role in our global strategy. Over the last six years, Ahmed has been instrumental in transforming our business, driving innovation, and steering the team through challenging landscapes. His leadership saw the introduction of pioneering products and various community focused initiatives, and I look forward to continuing to work with him in his new capacity. I am equally excited to welcome Jagrut to the India executive team and am certain that we will continue to scale new zeniths of success under his leadership," said Eugene Willemsen, CEO, AMESA, PepsiCo.

El Sheikh said: "Leading the team in India has been a journey filled with unique insights and vibrant experiences. The resilience and creativity of the Indian team are unparalleled, and I have no doubt that they will continue to excel under Jagrut’s leadership.”

"PepsiCo India remains dedicated to strengthening its operations in India, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. This change not only signifies a new chapter for PepsiCo India, but also reaffirms the company's dedication to nurturing leadership talent and adapting to evolving market dynamics," said the release.