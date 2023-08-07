Cyrus Poonawalla Group has appointed Keki Mistry, former vice-chairman and chief executive officer of HDFC Ltd, as the strategic advisor for its all financial services ventures. At present, the Pune-based group has one non-banking finance company (NBFC) and a clutch of investments in financial services companies.Adar Poonawalla, chairman, Poonawalla Fincorp, and CEO, Serum Institute of India said, "To begin with, Mistry’s operating and boardroom experience will act as the sounding board for all financial services business management teams. This will help to scale profitability through prudent risk management while managing business volatility".Post its merger with HDFC Bank, he joined the bank as an additional & non-executive director (non-independent) on 30th June 2023. He is also the non-executive chairman of HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company Ltd.Also Read: Vijay Shekhar Sharma to buy a 10.3% stake in Paytm from Antfin for $628 mnBesides being a strong player in pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, the business group also has a presence in the clean energy, hospitality & realty, and aviation sectors.