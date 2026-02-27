Proterial plans Metglas plant in Andhra using PLI for specialty steel

Once functional, the plant’s output could replace around half of India’s amorphous electrical steel imports, with the potential to eliminate nearly all import dependence in three to five years, global president and chief executive officer Sean M Stack told Business Standard in an interview.

The facility, to be located in Sri City and scheduled to begin operations in October 2026, will be India’s first domestic production site for Metglas, an amorphous metal material used in high-efficiency transformers.

The project is being implemented under the PLI 1.2 scheme announced in November 2025 to boost domestic manufacturing of specialty steel. “At present, all the electrical steel materials used in India, whether grain-oriented steel or amorphous, are imported. Ours will be the first locally produced material, reducing reliance on imports and giving customers greater supply chain confidence,” Stack said.

He said use of amorphous material products in electrical transformers reduces output losses and boosts usable power. He said Metglas can cut standby power loss by roughly one-third compared with conventional grain-oriented electrical steel.

India currently consumes around 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes of amorphous material annually in the transformer market. The first phase of the project, to come up at an investment of Rs 680 crore, will comprise two manufacturing lines with a combined capacity of 30,000 tonnes per year and could cut those imports by half, Stack said.

“With Phase 2, which would effectively double capacity, we could replace nearly the entire import dependence for amorphous material within three to five years,” he said. The second phase will require an investment of Rs 1,300 crore.

India presently imports amorphous material largely from Japan and China. Proterial produces Metglas in the United States and Japan and exports a major chunk from Japan to India. Stack said local production in India would shorten delivery timelines for the company and reduce logistics costs.