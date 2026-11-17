Radisson Hotel Group on Tuesday announced plans to launch its dining subscription programme, Radisson Dining, in India from December 1, as the hospitality chain looks to deepen engagement with local consumers and generate additional revenue from its food and beverage (F&B) business beyond hotel stays.

The programme is being launched in partnership with digital platform provider TLC DigiTech, which will support digital reservations, benefit redemption and hotel stay benefits for local consumers.

The membership will have three options — Classic, Signature and Signature Plus.

The Classic subscription will offer dining benefits, Signature will combine dining and hotel stay benefits, while Signature Plus will provide an enhanced version of dining and stay benefits.

“By developing a more direct relationship with diners, we can strengthen engagement, drive incremental F&B demand and further enhance the role of Radisson Rewards in the everyday lives of our guests,” said Federico J González, chief executive officer, Radisson Hotel Group.

Members will be eligible for discounts of up to 25 per cent on food and beverages for up to 10 guests at participating hotels, along with a 25 per cent discount on spa services.

The programme will also offer exclusive Members Day benefits every Wednesday, including a 50 per cent discount on food and 25 per cent on beverages.

Nikhil Sharma, managing director and chief operating officer, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group, said, “The programme also gives our hotels a more direct relationship with local diners, creating value beyond the traditional stay.”

Food and beverage typically accounts for around 35-40 per cent of a hotel’s annual revenue and includes banquets, events, in-room dining and revenue from hotel restaurants.

Radisson Hotel Group currently has more than 225 hotels in operation and under development.

More than 50 per cent of its portfolio is located across tier-2 and tier-3 markets.

Sudhir Gupta, founder and chairman, TLC DigiTech, said, “We are delighted to expand our relationship with Radisson Hotel Group through this partnership with Radisson Dining and look forward to creating deeper relationships and incremental value between Radisson Hotels and the local market.”