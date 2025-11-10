Radisson Hotel Group to expand to over 200 unique locations in India

Radisson Hotel Group plans to expand its footprint to more than 200 unique locations across India in the coming years, driven by rising demand from tier-II and III cities, infrastructure growth, and multiple opportunities in leisure and religious travel markets.

With the global hotel brand already having 130 operational hotels in India across about 114 cities, Nikhil Sharma, managing director and chief operating officer, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group, told Business Standard that with infrastructure expanding from 75 airports to 150 and again to 250 airports, the company would want to be present in every terminal airport location.