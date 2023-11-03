Raymond acquires majority stake in Maini Precision Products for Rs 682 cr

Raymond Group has announced the acquisition of a 59.25 per cent stake in Maini Precision Products (MMP) for Rs 682 crore, which the company will fund through a mix of debt and internal accruals.

“This acquisition is a strategic move to further strengthen Raymond’s existing engineering business with a complementing business that has presence in the sunrise sectors of aerospace, electric vehicles (EV), and defence,” the company said in its release.

The acquisition will be concluded through Ring Plus Aqua, a subsidiary of JK Files and Engineering. Post the acquisition, Raymond will consolidate JK Files, RPAL, and MPP business and will form a new subsidiary, Newco, in which Raymond will hold 66.3 per cent. Newco will focus on precision engineering products. The pro forma consolidated revenue of Newco as of financial year 23 is Rs 1,600 crore and an Ebitda (earnings before interest, depreciation, tax and amortisation) of Rs 220 crore.

“With this acquisition, Raymond’s engineering business will emerge as a large‐scale provider of engineering, automotive, EV, aerospace & defence components, distinctly positioned to target high‐growth precision engineering products with a significant presence across international as well as domestic markets,” the company said.

Commenting on the development, Gautam Hari Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director, Raymond said, “This acquisition will catapult the growth of our engineering business and will open new vistas to us for our foray into rapidly growing segments like aerospace, defence, and EV. Raymond Group has always believed in the ‘Make in India’ initiative and this acquisition will also provide an impetus to the China Plus One strategy that has been benefiting us. These are growing sectors with visible momentum presenting us with ample opportunities to leverage. I am pleased to welcome Gautam Maini, founder of MMP, to the leadership team of our engineering business, and we will significantly benefit from his domain expertise and his vast experience."

MMP has 11 manufacturing facilities in India across two verticals, i.e., aerospace, which comprises precision products manufactured for aerospace and defence, and automotive and industrial, that comprises precision products for clean internal combustion engines, fuel injections and transmissions, EV components, hydraulics and industrial as well as agriculture.

It has a 70 per cent export contribution and generated around Rs 750 crore in total revenue in financial year 23 with a 13 per cent Ebitda margin.

Gautam Maini, founder of MMP, said, “I am delighted to lead Raymond's consolidated engineering business. This strategic merger represents the harmonious integration of our diverse strengths, thus creating a platform for synergistic collaboration. Leveraging our core competencies, this partnership will usher in myriad opportunities for rapid growth and expansion, affording us a competitive edge in both international and domestic markets.”