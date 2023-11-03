close
TPEM's Avinya series of vehicles will be manufactured at Sanand 2 facility

The Sanand 2 plant would be operational by the fourth quarter of FY24

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 6:31 PM IST
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility's (TPEM) premium pure electric vehicle platform, the Avinya series of vehicles, would be made at the Sanand 2 facility that it acquired from Ford Motor India, the company said on Friday.

The Sanand 2 plant would be operational by the fourth quarter of FY24.

Speaking to the media, Anand Kulkarni, Chief Product Officer and Head of High Voltage (HV) Programmes, TPEM, said that "Our Sanand 2 plant is capable of making larger vehicles. The Electrified Modular Architecture (EMA) platform of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) supports cars of higher dimensions. The Avinya series of cars would be made at the Sanand 2 facility." He added that the timelines for rolling out the Avinya series of vehicles remains unchanged – around the end of 2025. TPEM is the electric vehicle subsidiary of Tata Motors.

On Thursday, Tata Motors said that its upcoming premium range of pure electric vehicles, Tata Avinya, would be based on the EMA platform from JLR. TPEM and JLR have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the licensing of JLR’s EMA platform for a royalty fee. This includes the electrical architecture, electric drive unit, battery pack and manufacturing know-hows.

This would reduce the development timelines for these cars as well as reduce costs. While TPEM did not comment on the quantum of cost reduction, Kulkarni said this partnership will accelerate development, and around 25 per cent less time would be required. Avinya is an architecture that would support a range of electric cars in the future. Tata had showcased it in 2022 as a concept.

Topics : Tata cars assembly plant Tata Motors Auto industry electric cars

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 6:19 PM IST

