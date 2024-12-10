RBI clears Burmans' open offer for Religare; AGM scheduled for Dec 31

Shareholders of Religare Enterprises (REL) will decide the future of the company's Executive Chairperson Rashmi Saluja, who is seeking reappointment as a director, at the annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for December 31. The AGM comes just weeks after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday approved the Burman family's plan to raise their stake in the company from 25 per cent to 51 per cent via an open offer.
The Burman family, which owns nearly 25 per cent of the financial services firm's stake, is likely to vote against Saluja's reappointment. This