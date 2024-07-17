Refex Green Mobility signs pact with Citroen to procure 500 e-C3 EVs

French automaker Citroen has signed a memorandum of understanding with Refex Green Mobility Ltd, a subsidiary of diversified conglomerate the Refex Group, towards the procurement of 500 Citroen e-C3 electric vehicles.

The largest order for Refex Green Mobility Ltd in South India signifies a major advancement in its collaboration with Citroen.

"Our partnership with Refex underscores Citroen's commitment to our customers, the reliability of our products and a strong sustainable operation. The Citroen e-C3, with its efficient battery pack, advanced e-powertrain and comprehensive suite of connectivity features, continues to be the preferred choice for businesses transitioning to green mobility," said Citroen India Brand Director Shishir Mishra.

"Refex eVeelz (Refex Group's Green mobility vertical) has demonstrated strong growth in the sustainable mobility space and we continue to expect great impact from the company as it expands operations across India," Mishra said.

The Citroen e-C3 offers a range of 320 km (ARAI certified) and state-of-the-art fast charging technology, achieving nearly full charge in under 60 minutes, the company said.

Refex Green Mobility Ltd Director Yash Jain said, "Our initiative with Citroen will significantly abate tailpipe emissions, contributing to our nation's carbon-neutral agenda. We are highly satisfied with the performance of the initial batch of Citroen e-C3 EVs. The reliability, straightforward operation and excellent service support towards the vehicles have been exceptional."



"Refex Group's Green Mobility vertical that runs as Refex eVeelz, has been on a mission to provide reliable, safe and cleaner options of commute to our consumers. Our strategic partnership with Stellantis (Citroen) will help us accelerate sustainable and eco-friendly urban mobility," Jain added.