Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Refex Green Mobility signs pact with Citroen to procure 500 e-C3 EVs

The largest order for Refex Green Mobility Ltd in South India signifies a major advancement in its collaboration with Citroen

Citroen 's SUV C3 Aircross

Citroen 's SUV C3 Aircross

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2024 | 4:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

French automaker Citroen has signed a memorandum of understanding with Refex Green Mobility Ltd, a subsidiary of diversified conglomerate the Refex Group, towards the procurement of 500 Citroen e-C3 electric vehicles.
The largest order for Refex Green Mobility Ltd in South India signifies a major advancement in its collaboration with Citroen.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Our partnership with Refex underscores Citroen's commitment to our customers, the reliability of our products and a strong sustainable operation. The Citroen e-C3, with its efficient battery pack, advanced e-powertrain and comprehensive suite of connectivity features, continues to be the preferred choice for businesses transitioning to green mobility," said Citroen India Brand Director Shishir Mishra.
"Refex eVeelz (Refex Group's Green mobility vertical) has demonstrated strong growth in the sustainable mobility space and we continue to expect great impact from the company as it expands operations across India," Mishra said.
The Citroen e-C3 offers a range of 320 km (ARAI certified) and state-of-the-art fast charging technology, achieving nearly full charge in under 60 minutes, the company said.
Refex Green Mobility Ltd Director Yash Jain said, "Our initiative with Citroen will significantly abate tailpipe emissions, contributing to our nation's carbon-neutral agenda. We are highly satisfied with the performance of the initial batch of Citroen e-C3 EVs. The reliability, straightforward operation and excellent service support towards the vehicles have been exceptional."

"Refex Group's Green Mobility vertical that runs as Refex eVeelz, has been on a mission to provide reliable, safe and cleaner options of commute to our consumers. Our strategic partnership with Stellantis (Citroen) will help us accelerate sustainable and eco-friendly urban mobility," Jain added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

MG Motor

JSW MG to launch 5 cars in next 12 months: CEO Emeritus Rajeev Chaba

Suzuki

Hybrid cars 'best solution' until non-fossil energy is widespread: Suzuki

Bajaj

Bajaj Auto Q1 PAT up 18% at Rs 1,941.79 cr on double digit revenue growth

Cars

Automobile retail sales rise 9% in June quarter, PV sales up 2.53%: Fada

used cars

Budget 2024: Fada seeks vehicle depreciation benefits for income tax payers

Topics : automobile industry Electric Vehicles Peugeot Citroen

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2024 | 4:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayStocks to Watch TodayMuharram 2024 QuotesDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayDevshayani Ekadashi 2024Silver Trading Strategy TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon