Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Vibhor Steel Tubes ups special steel capacity to 48,000 tonnes in Telangana

Haryana-based VSTL operates two manufacturing units in Raigad, Maharashtra and Mahbubnagar in Telangana with a total capacity of 2,21,000 tonnes per annum

steel

The company is in the process of setting up its third steel project in Odisha which will take its overall capacity to 3,41,000 tonnes. Bloomberg Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd (VSTL) on Wednesday said the company has doubled its special steel manufacturing capacity at its Telangana plant to 48,000 tonnes from 24,000 tonnes.
It has inaugurated a new Galvanizing Iron (GI) manufacturing unit in the state to increase the production of crash barriers which are widely used on medians, shoulders, verges, and high embankments, the company said in a statement.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Besides strengthening the production and supply of crash barriers to our customers across the country, the new state-of-the-art facility will further reinforce our position as a leader in the steel tubes and pipes industry," Vibhor Kaushik, Managing Director, Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd, said.
 
Haryana-based VSTL operates two manufacturing units in Raigad, Maharashtra and Mahbubnagar in Telangana with a total capacity of 2,21,000 tonnes per annum.
The company is in the process of setting up its third steel project in Odisha which will take its overall capacity to 3,41,000 tonnes.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, TCS

Don't see change in UK strategy: Tata Steel Chairman N Chandrasekaran

ipo market listing share market

Steel manufacturer Bansal Industries' IPO subscribed 1.76 times on Day 1

steel

ArcelorMittal decides against shutting its South African steel plant

Nippon Steel

Nippon-US Steel deal may hike decarbonisation costs, say shareholders

steel

April-May steel imports hit five-year high on buoyant domestic demand

Topics : Steel Industry Telangana

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayStocks to Watch TodayMuharram 2024 QuotesDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayDevshayani Ekadashi 2024Silver Trading Strategy TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon