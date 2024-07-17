Vibhor Steel Tubes ups special steel capacity to 48,000 tonnes in Telangana

The company is in the process of setting up its third steel project in Odisha which will take its overall capacity to 3,41,000 tonnes. Bloomberg Photo

Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd (VSTL) on Wednesday said the company has doubled its special steel manufacturing capacity at its Telangana plant to 48,000 tonnes from 24,000 tonnes.

It has inaugurated a new Galvanizing Iron (GI) manufacturing unit in the state to increase the production of crash barriers which are widely used on medians, shoulders, verges, and high embankments, the company said in a statement.

"Besides strengthening the production and supply of crash barriers to our customers across the country, the new state-of-the-art facility will further reinforce our position as a leader in the steel tubes and pipes industry," Vibhor Kaushik, Managing Director, Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd, said.



Haryana-based VSTL operates two manufacturing units in Raigad, Maharashtra and Mahbubnagar in Telangana with a total capacity of 2,21,000 tonnes per annum.

The company is in the process of setting up its third steel project in Odisha which will take its overall capacity to 3,41,000 tonnes.



