Reliance Industries IP sprint: Over 3,000 patents at 100 filings per week

Reliance Industries has filed over 3,000 patents — currently at a rate of 100 per week — in cutting-edge technology areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), 6G, and 5G in India and a host of other countries, according to sources familiar with the developments.

In a massive push to secure intellectual property (IP) rights aligned with the government’s push for Atmanirbhar Bharat and to develop innovative products and services at affordable prices, Reliance has filed patents not only in India but also in the US, Canada, Europe, Estonia, South Korea, and South America, among others.

The patents