Republic Day offer: Jio offers partner coupons, special benefits, and more

Reliance Jio has rolled out partner coupon offers with its Rs 2,999 annual prepaid plan under 'Republic Day Offer'. The offer period is applicable between January 15 to January 31.





According to the company, Jio is offering Rs 500 off on Ajio on a minimum purchase of Rs 2,499; 30 per cent off on Tira (up to Rs 1,000); up to Rs 1,500 off on flight tickets booked via Ixigo; Rs 250 off on Swiggy food offers (two Rs 125 coupons); and a 10 per cent off on a minimum purchase of Rs 5,000 on Reliance Digital.

These partner coupons will become available in the user’s MyJio account after recharging with the Rs 2,999 Jio prepaid plan, after which the coupons can be redeemed on the respective partner applications or websites. Detailed redemption information, however, can be found in the MyJio app.

The Jio Rs 2,999 prepaid plan has a validity of 365 days. It offers a total of 912.5GB data (2.5GB/day), unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS/day.

In November, Jio launched a new Rs 866 prepaid plan bundled with a three-month subscription to Swiggy One Lite. The telco had described it as a “first-of-its-kind telecom bundle with food delivery subscription”.

The Jio-Swiggy festive prepaid plan, priced at Rs 866, includes unlimited 5G data with the Jio Welcome offer, 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice and SMS, and access to the Jio suite of apps, with a validity of 84 days.