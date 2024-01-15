YouTube seeks more time to remove indecent acts involving mothers, children

"These videos have viewership, including minors, which also raises significant concerns," the NCPCR said

YouTube on Monday sought more time from the National Commission For Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) to comply with the apex child rights body's directions to remove videos portraying indecent acts involving mothers and sons.

The NCPCR had on January 10 summoned a YouTube official to physically appear before it on January 15 with a list of channels running such content on the platform.

In a statement, the commission said it has observed an alarming trend of "Child sexual abuse material" on YouTube, where challenges were portraying potential sexual abuse acts among women and minor children.

In response, representatives of YouTube appeared before the commission on Monday, the NCPCR said, adding that deliberations at length were held and YouTube was granted time till January 29 to comply with the directions.