Revenue miss in Q3 to keep apparel retail major Trent under pressure

The company reported a 17 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in sales for the quarter, which was below Street estimates. This is the sixth consecutive quarter of revenue decline. For the nine months ended December, growth came in at 18 per cent.

Revenue growth, according to Motilal Oswal Research, is primarily driven by a 28 per cent Y-o-Y increase in store count, with revenue per store declining 11 per cent Y-o-Y (versus a 9 per cent Y-o-Y fall in H1FY26), indicating continued cannibalisation in store-level sales.

The company added 48 Zudio stores and 17 Westside stores at the net level in the quarter, taking the total store count to 854 and 278, respectively. The company has consistently and aggressively increased Zudio’s store count by 100 in FY22, 119 in FY23, 193 in FY24 and 220 in FY25. For FY26 till date, the company has added 89 stores.

The company added 17 stores of the Westside format on a net basis during the quarter and 30 stores for 9MFY26. The annual run rate between FY23 and FY25 has been 14–18 stores, indicating clear acceleration. The company has a total of 1,164 stores across all formats. Antique Stock Broking believes that the company could see some moderation in store additions for Zudio, while there is an acceleration in Westside store expansion.

Given that store additions pick up in the March quarter, the Street will be tracking the progress of the same in this quarter. With same-store sales growth remaining weak, brokerages expect store additions to be a key growth driver for the company’s topline.

Trent’s stock price had run up in the last few days (up 9 per cent since December 19) on expectations of a pick-up in revenue growth. A weaker-than-expected number could weigh on the recent stock price recovery, as earnings downgrades are likely to continue in the near term, says Motilal Oswal Research. The brokerage has a buy rating on the stock.

In addition to the topline performance, the Street will also keep an eye on progress on the margin front. While gross margins contracted by 88 basis points Y-o-Y to 43.3 per cent in Q2FY26, operating profit margins expanded by 134 basis points Y-o-Y.

During the first half of FY26, the company rationalised employee and rental costs, leading to a 178 basis points increase in margins. Employee costs declined 3.5 per cent Y-o-Y, contracting 137 basis points as a percentage of sales to 6 per cent. Further, rent increased by only 3.7 per cent Y-o-Y, though as a percentage of sales it fell 135 basis points to 9.5 per cent. Other expenses grew 18 per cent Y-o-Y, in line with revenue growth. These trends are likely to continue in the second half of FY26.

Antique Stock Broking has built in a revenue growth of 19 per cent and an operating profit jump of 24 per cent over the FY25–28 period, led by a focus on the organic portfolio, disciplined scaling of operations, accelerating trends in Westside and cost efficiencies. The brokerage, which has a buy rating with a target price of Rs 5,700, believes Trent will continue to outperform peers in the category.