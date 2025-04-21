Monday, April 21, 2025 | 06:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / RIL buys govt bonds from secondary market on yield softening hopes

RIL buys govt bonds from secondary market on yield softening hopes

According to market participants, RIL may have bought between Rs 7,000 crore and Rs 10,000 crore worth of government bonds during the second week of April

The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond has been trading at multi-year lows, driven by expectations of a deeper rate cut, with two additional cuts anticipated this year.

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 6:29 PM IST

After the Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India cut the policy repo rate for the second straight meeting on April 9, while indicating a dovish approach and raising hopes for further rate cuts, billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries (RIL) made aggressive purchases of government securities from the secondary market that week, anticipating a softening of bond yields.
 
According to market participants, RIL may have bought between Rs 7,000 crore and Rs 10,000 crore worth of government bonds during the second week of April. The market expects the yield of the 10-year benchmark government
Topics : Reserve Bank of India Reliance Industries monetary policy committee RBI repo rate

