RIL buys govt bonds from secondary market on yield softening hopes

After the Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India cut the policy repo rate for the second straight meeting on April 9, while indicating a dovish approach and raising hopes for further rate cuts, billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries (RIL) made aggressive purchases of government securities from the secondary market that week, anticipating a softening of bond yields.
According to market participants, RIL may have bought between Rs 7,000 crore and Rs 10,000 crore worth of government bonds during the second week of April. The market expects the yield of the 10-year benchmark government