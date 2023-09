NBFC-MFI disbursements increase 45.8% to Rs 30,398 crore in Q1FY24

No damage to farmers, fishermen from oil spill near Uran in Mumbai: ONGC

Toast to margins, demand recovery: Liquor firms see buzz after sober Q1

Supreme Court dismisses plea against GSK pharma for deficiency in service

Govt's battery swapping policy for EVs faces resistance from industry

RIL AGM LIVE: Mukesh Ambani to remain CMD for 5 years, mentor new leaders

WI vs IND: Mukesh Kumar rewarded with ODI debut for good showing in Tests

Reliance AGM 2023: Isha, Akash and Anant Ambani to join RIL board

Timelines for Mukesh Ambani promoted Reliance Industries (RIL)’s giga-scale battery factory, is now set for 2026, two years later from the earlier shared timeline of 2024, information shared by the

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com