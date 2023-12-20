Russian court fines Google $50.8 mn over 'fake' Ukraine information

A Russian court fined Alphabet's Google on Wednesday 4.6 billion roubles ($50.84 million) for failing to delete so-called "fake" information about the conflict in Ukraine, the TASS news agency reported.

Russia has been at loggerheads with foreign technology companies over content, censorship, data and local representation in a simmering dispute that intensified after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



Russia calls the conflict in Ukraine a "special military operation".



Alphabet's YouTube has been a particular target of the Russian state's ire but, unlike Twitter and Meta Platforms' Facebook and Instagram, it has not been blocked.



The fine was calculated as a share of Google's annual turnover in Russia. The company was handed similar turnover-based penalties of 7.2 billion roubles in late 2021 and 21.1 billion roubles in August 2022.