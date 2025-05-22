SAIL's Bhilai plant installs new system to cut emissions, boost efficiency

SAIL ’s Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP) has achieved a milestone in its targets for energy efficiency and emissions by commissioning a Coke Oven Gas (COG) Injection System, said a statement.

The system will use coke oven gas, which has “significant calorific value”, as an auxiliary fuel in producing sinter, a mass of fine iron ore dust and other materials fused together as part of steelmaking.

According to the BSP officials, injecting COG into a sinter bed reduces around 2 kg of coke per tonne of sinter produced. It improves sinter quality and cuts carbon emissions by an estimated 12,700