Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 06:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / SAIL's Bhilai plant installs new system to cut emissions, boost efficiency

SAIL's Bhilai plant installs new system to cut emissions, boost efficiency

Safety and monitoring systems have been deployed for safe and efficient COG operations, said BSP officials

BHLAI STEEL PLANT
Premium

Image: SAIL's Website

R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 6:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

SAIL’s Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP) has achieved a milestone in its targets for energy efficiency and emissions by commissioning a Coke Oven Gas (COG) Injection System, said a statement.
 
The system will use coke oven gas, which has “significant calorific value”, as an auxiliary fuel in producing sinter, a mass of fine iron ore dust and other materials fused together as part of steelmaking.
 
According to the BSP officials, injecting COG into a sinter bed reduces around 2 kg of coke per tonne of sinter produced. It improves sinter quality and cuts carbon emissions by an estimated 12,700
Topics : BSP Bhilai Steel Plant SAIL

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon