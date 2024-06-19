Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Salesforce starts public sector division; enters digital creditors' market

Salesforce also highlighted insights from an (International Data Corporation) IDC study, which indicated that the Salesforce economy is expanding

Salesforce

Salesforce also announced the upcoming availability of a digital lending solution for India. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 2:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Salesforce on Wednesday announced the launch of its public sector division in India to tap into the booming market and unveiled its digital lending offering tailored to Indian needs, as the enterprise software giant underlined its firm commitment to the market here.
The company also highlighted insights from an (International Data Corporation) IDC study, which indicated that the Salesforce economy is expanding, with AI accelerating its growth trajectory.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The IDC study forecasts that Salesforce and its ecosystem of customers and partners in India are expected to create a net gain of 1.8 million new jobs and generate $88.6 billion in new revenues from 2022 to 2028.
Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO and Chairperson of Salesforce India said growth potential here is huge, with rapid digital transformation unfolding all across.
"India has talent and capability and now we are seeing far quicker adoption," she said at a media briefing.
India is an "outlier" in digital adoption, and while digital transformation has been on the agenda of companies there is now a sense of "urgency" due to the advent of generative AI.
The movement now is to get the right technology tools to scale business faster, she said.
Salesforce has announced the launch of its Public Sector division in India which aims to enable government agencies and public sector organisations to transform citizen experiences with Salesforce technology.
Salesforce also announced the upcoming availability of a digital lending solution for India that will provide banks and lenders with a platform to digitally approach consumer lending, while potentially reducing the cost and burden of maintaining disconnected, outdated platforms.
"Digital Lending for India will exclusively serve customers within the country," the company said elaborating on Salesforce's Made-for-India product.
The platform may be integrated with banking and financial data with customer data from Salesforce.
"Built on Salesforce's Financial Services Cloud platform, this integration provides a single view of the customer information for loan application processing and helps lead to faster processing and approvals," the release said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Digital loans Public sector CEO OpenAI financial services

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 2:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop 10 biggest IPOs in Indian historyWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVEStock Market GuideGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon