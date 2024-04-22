Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sanjay Mashruwala resigns as MD of Reliance Jio with effect from June 9

Mashruwala, 76, has been a key executive with Reliance since founder Dhirubhai Ambani's times and has been involved with several of its projects and business initiatives

jio, reliance jio

Mashruwala, 76, is an accomplished professional and has been the Managing Director of the company since 2013.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 8:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sanjay Mashruwala, one of the two managing directors at Reliance Jio, has resigned from the company, the firm said in a stock exchange filing.
Mashruwala, 76, has been a key executive with Reliance since founder Dhirubhai Ambani's times and has been involved with several of its projects and business initiatives.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
He will leave Jio effective from June 9, the firm said.
Pankaj Mohan Pawar, the other managing director, will continue, according to a BSE filing.
"This is to inform that Sanjay Mashruwala, Managing Director, has tendered his resignation as Director of the company, effective from June 9, 2024," the filing said.
Mashruwala, 76, is an accomplished professional and has been the Managing Director of the company since 2013.
"The Board placed on record its appreciation for the contributions made by Sanjay Mashruwala in the transformative journey of the company," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Reliance Jio Telecom industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 8:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEWorld Earth Day 2024Financial Services Share PriceReliance Jio Q4 resultsIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon