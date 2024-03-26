Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sanofi, Cipla join hands to expand reach of CNS portfolio in India

Cipla will leverage its extensive network to distribute Sanofi's CNS portfolio, including Frisium, a leading anti-epileptic drug

Sanofi

Anjali Singh Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 10:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sanofi India and Cipla announced on Tuesday an exclusive partnership to boost access to Sanofi's Central Nervous System (CNS) medications across India.

Cipla will leverage its extensive network to distribute Sanofi's CNS portfolio, including Frisium, a leading anti-epileptic drug. Sanofi will retain ownership, import, and manufacture of the CNS products.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Commenting on this, Rodolfo Hrosz, Managing Director of Sanofi India, stated, “Sanofi India’s CNS products are leaders in their respective categories. These well-established brands already improve the lives of many patients across urban centres in the country. Cipla’s wide presence will enable us to expand the reach of this portfolio to healthcare professionals and patients across all India.”

Speaking on this, Achin Gupta, Chief Executive Officer of Cipla's One India Business, stated, “We are pleased to collaborate with Sanofi India to enhance accessibility to highly efficacious and quality therapeutic solutions in CNS and bring value to patients across the country. Central Nervous System is one of the most challenging areas in medicine, and we believe this partnership is a significant step forward to address unmet needs of patients.”

Also Read

Cipla Q2 net profit seen rising 25% YoY; US sales may drop QoQ to $215 mn

Cipla surges 4% on beating Q2 estimates; profit jumps 43%, revenue up 15%

Warning Letter for Pithampur SEZ facility remains an overhang for Cipla

Cipla's Pithampur unit gets USFDA warning; analysts remain bullish

Launch delays key risk to outlook for pharma company Cipla stock

Adani Power gets CCI's approval to acquire Lanco Amarkantak Power

RBI imposes Rs 59.90 lakh fine on Nashik's Janalaxmi Cooperative Bank

ED attaches Rs 124 crore worth assets in probe against Religare Finvest

Wipro GE Healthcare to invest Rs 8K crore to 'Make in India for the World'

India needs to double electronics manufacturing: Tata Electronics chairman

Topics : Sanofi Sanofi India Cipla results Healthcare in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 10:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesIndia GDP Growth ForecastCSK vs GT Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon