SBI focuses on JanDhan, trusts, societies to mobilise incremental deposits

State Bank of India (SBI) is focusing on various segments to boost its deposit base, including JanDhan account holders, trusts, societies, and the segment below the affluent class but above the normal account holders, among others.

According to Ashwini Tiwari, managing director, SBI, the bank is focusing on three broad segments.

One is wealth banking, where the bank is focusing on individuals who perhaps do not qualify for private banking but are above regular accounts and require individual attention. “So, that is one segment we are focused on. We have created a vertical for this