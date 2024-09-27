Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / SBI Funds Management purchases Rs 103 crore office space in Mumbai

SBI Funds Management purchases Rs 103 crore office space in Mumbai

The deal comes at a time when India's office market is witnessing significant demand

Office, Office space

Photo: Shutterstock.com

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 11:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Asset management firm SBI Funds Management has purchased office space spanning 67,870 sq ft at Parinee Cresenzo in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) for Rs 103 crore, according to real estate data platform Propstack.

The company did not respond to a query from Business Standard.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The deal comes at a time when India's office market is witnessing significant demand.

A few days ago, Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer of Serum Institute of India and owner of Rising Sun Holdings, bought the first floor of Cerebrum IT Park in Pune for Rs 395 crore. According to recent reports, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company entered a large office space deal near Mumbai International Airport for Rs 315 crore. In another mega deal, Kinnteista, investor Rekha Jhunjhunwala's firm, reportedly bought commercial space in BKC and Chandivali in Mumbai for Rs 740 crore. Also, Red Fox IT Infra, a subsidiary of Redbrick Offices, is learnt to have bought several office spaces in Mumbai in a Rs 260-crore deal.
 

However, many of the office deals are in leasing. Property consultancy Cushman & Wakefield, in a recent report, said that leasing across the top eight cities is expected to exceed 80 million square feet in 2024. This is being driven by a combination of factors, including the continued growth of sectors such as IT and financial services.

Among others, Deloitte Shared Services leased 80,000 sq ft of office space in Oberoi Commerz III, Mumbai, earlier this month. The lease is expected to start on November 1.

More From This Section

Meesho office festive look.

How's the josh at e-com war rooms as Amazon, Flipkart sales go live?

money cash merger demerger acquire acquisition

Authum, Mahi Madhusudan Kela buy out Peak XV's stake in Prataap Snacks

PremiumAir India

Air India to check veracity of flight crew's fatigue reports from Oct 1

IDFC Bank

IDFC FIRST Bank announces completion of IDFC Ltd merger effective Oct 1

Mergers and acquisitions, M&A, deals

Carlyle-backed SeQuent, Viyash Life Sciences announce Rs 8,000 crore merger


Morgan Stanley also leased 1 million sq ft of office space in the same complex in Mumbai recently. The annual rent, extending over a 10-year period, is estimated at Rs 192 crore, with a security deposit of Rs 104.9 crore, according to reports.

In Bengaluru, realty player RMZ Corporation leased 360,000 sq ft of office space to Chevron Global Technology and Services at RMZ Ecoworld 30-series recently. Chevron is expected to set up an engineering and innovation excellence centre within this space.

In the first half of 2024 alone, leasing activity reached 41.9 million sq ft, representing the highest leasing volume recorded for the first half of any year so far, according to industry data. This figure accounts for 56 per cent of the total gross leasing volume (GLV) for 2023.

Also Read

Office

Gross office space leasing up 31% in Jul-Sept across top 6 cities: Colliers

Office, Office space

Table Space buys office space in Bengaluru for about Rs 500 crore

Office

315Work Avenue expands in Pune, touches 100K sq ft office space at ITPP

Office

Domestic firms take up 47% of total office space demand since 2022: CBRE

Office

350 mn sq ft office space worth $60 bn to get SM-Reit listing by 2026: CBRE

Topics : office space Office rent sbi AMC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 11:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon