Home / Companies / News / SBI Ventures to launch ₹2,000 crore fund for climate-tech investments

SBI Ventures to launch ₹2,000 crore fund for climate-tech investments

Speaking at the second edition of the IVCA Green Returns Summit on Monday, Prem Prabhakar, managing director and chief executive officer of SBI Ventures

Through the new fund, SBI Ventures plans to make direct investments into companies that are in early or growth stages. | File Image

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

SBI Ventures, an alternative asset management firm of the State Bank of India (SBI), plans to launch a Rs 2,000 crore fund in the first quarter of the next calendar year. The fund, called the SVL Climate Tech Fund, is the firm’s third climate-focused fund aiming to back climate technologies and AI-led green innovation startups.
 
Speaking at the second edition of the IVCA Green Returns Summit on Monday, Prem Prabhakar, managing director and chief executive officer of SBI Ventures, said the firm will invest in growth equity in tech and innovation-driven businesses in the climate, environment and sustainability space.
 
