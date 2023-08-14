Confirmation

Sebi may seek 15 days more for investigating Adani-Hindenburg matter

Markets regulator was granted three months' time by the Supreme Court in May to complete probe

Adani

Photo: Bloomberg

Bhavini MishraKhushboo Tiwari New Delhi and Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 12:02 PM IST
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) may seek a fortnight’s time from the Supreme Court to submit its investigation report in the Adani-Hindenburg matter, said people in the know.

The apex court had in May granted three months’ time against a request of six months by the markets regulator to complete its investigation into the allegations by the US-based short seller. The three months deadline to submit the report ends today.

According to sources, Sebi may seek an additional 15 days to file the report on its probe in the matter, including its findings on the alleged stock market manipulation and the modus operandi of certain short sellers.

The regulator has filed an application in the Supreme Court to say that substantial work has been done, said sources.

Business Standard has not accessed the application.

The apex court had on March 2 asked Sebi to conclude the investigation in two months and file a status report by May 2. In its application submitted on April 29, Sebi requested for more time to ascertain possible violations related to misrepresentation of financials, circumvention of regulations, and fraudulent nature of transactions in respect of 12 suspicious transactions.

Sebi has been investigating possible violations with respect to minimum public shareholding norms, share price manipulations, corporate governance, insider trading, related party transaction disclosures, and regulations concerning FPI and offshore derivative instruments.

As per the report submitted by the committee formed by the Supreme Court, Sebi, in its investigation into possible violations of minimum public shareholding norms, found 42 contributors spread across seven jurisdictions behind the 13 FPIs holding considerable stakes in the Adani group firms.

The markets regulator has been pursuing various avenues to ascertain the ownership pattern of these 42 contributors through assistance from domestic enforcement agencies and overseas regulators.

The committee headed by Justice A M Sapre had observed that even if Sebi was able to get behind the contributing participating shareholders of the FPIs, these contributors could in turn be bodies of other corporate or funds with multiple classes of shareholders, thereby making it difficult to establish the real individuals behind them.

Topics : SEBI Hindenburg Report Adani Group Supreme Court Gautam Adani Companies

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 11:54 AM IST

