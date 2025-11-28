Shapoorji Pallonji Finance targets FY27 bond issue, eyes rating upgrade

Shapoorji Pallonji Finance (SP Finance) plans to raise funds via debt in the first week of the next financial year and would look for a rating upgrade before the fund-raise, a senior company official told Business Standard. The size and tenure of the proposed bond issue are yet to be finalised.

Why is SP Finance prioritising a rating upgrade before the bond issue?

With prevailing market conditions implying a borrowing cost of nearly 18 per cent, the executive said the company “cannot afford” to raise money at current levels and is therefore prioritising a credit rating upgrade to lower its