Shema Electric launches new range of high-speed electric scooters

Shema Electric launched a new range of high-speed electric scooters to take on competition from rivals like Hero Electric and Ampere.

The company priced its e-scooters -- Eagle+ and TUFF+ at Rs 1.17 lakh and Rs 1.4 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

The electric scooters will be competing with Hero Electric's Optima CX 5.0, priced at Rs 1.3 lakh, Ampere's Magnus EX (ex-showroom Rs 98,900) and Okaya's FAAST F2F (ex-showroom Rs 93,990).

Both scooters qualify for incentives under the Indian government's initiative to encourage electric vehicle adoption, including FAME-II and state-level subsidies.

Yogesh Kumar Lath, founder and CEO of Shema Electric, said: "Our relentless efforts towards 'Make in India' have culminated in successfully obtaining the necessary certifications for FAME-II, a process that took considerable time and dedication. Our primary goal is to provide affordable options for consumers, and we anticipate a positive response to this launch."

"With this introduction, our objective is to double our dealer network. Over the next two years, Shema Electric plans to double its product portfolio as well," he said.

Also Read Economies of scale to take electric-bus penetration above 70% by 2030 As govt cuts down subsidy, EV two-wheelers may get costlier from June 1 Tresa Motors unveils first electric truck Model V0.1 for global market Global mobility firm Flix to enter India in early 2024 with bus service FAME subsidy cut, subsequent price hike take e-scooter sales down 61% MoM Byju's changing fortune: From buying spree to selling crown jewels Tata Consumer 'narrows its universe'; identifies 5 core areas for launches Celebi India starts ground handling at Chennai International Airport Lenders in talks to sell Jaiprakash Associates loans to National ARC Byju's puts Epic, Great Learning on sale to repay $1.2 billion TLB loan

The Eagle+ is a passenger two-wheeler offering a maximum speed of 50 km/h, whereas TUFF+ is a multi-utility EV loader with a loading capacity of 150 kg and a maximum speed limit of 60 km/h.